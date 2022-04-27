PayPal Is Closing Shop in San Francisco

PayPal is closing its offices in San Francisco, the latest indication of the changes brought about the global pandemic.

PayPal’s San Francisco location is primarily use by its Xoom business unit, which it acquired in 2015. According to TechCrunch, the company is now looking to offload those offices as it reevaluates its office strategy worldwide.

A company spokeperson told TechCrunch:

At PayPal, we are continually looking at and evolving how we can work in the most collaborative and efficient ways possible, and we routinely evaluate our global office footprint and spaces to ensure that our company and our employees are best set up for success. The pandemic, in particular, has taught us there are many ways in which we can work effectively while providing our employees with flexibility. PayPal remains fully committed to the Bay Area and to California and we will continue to hire into and invest in our business and people working within the state.

PayPal is not the first company to take advantage of the benefits pandemic-driven remote work have brought. Companies have increasingly been offloading expensive real estate in favor of a decentralized workforce, or moved to less expensive locations and let employees work remotely.