Oracle Opens New Region In Mexico, Now the Hyperscaler With Two Mexico Regions

Oracle crossed a significant milestone, becoming the only hyperscaler to have two cloud regions in Mexico after opening a second one in Monterrey.

Oracle’s new region was launched in partnership with Teléfonos de México (TELMEX-Triara), with the latter company being the host partner.

“Becoming the first hyperscale cloud provider to open two regions in Mexico is a testament to Oracle’s commitment to delivering innovative cloud infrastructure services across the country,” said Maribel Dos Santos, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Mexico. “By extending our strategic alliance with TELMEX-Triara, we will be able to jointly help public and private organizations leverage the high performance, flexibility, and scalability of OCI. As a result, customers across the region will be able to harness the value of technologies such as generative AI and machine learning to grow their businesses.”

“Our partnership with Oracle enables TELMEX-Triara to expand our cloud service offerings and continue to strengthen our strategic position, offering a broad range of innovative, process-focused solutions and world-class infrastructure to help companies make the most of their technology investments on the path to digital transformation,” said Mauricio Alcocer Sola, director of business and IT solutions, TELMEX. “TELMEX-Triara makes significant investments to develop a highly robust technology platform, integrated by more than 550,000 kilometers of fiber optic, combined with redundant connectivity and high-capacity bandwidth to ensure the availability and support of solutions and applications anytime and anywhere.”

The news is a nice win for Oracle as the company continues to build out its cloud service and compete with the big three — AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.