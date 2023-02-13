Opera Is Getting In On the ChatGPT Bandwagon

Opera is preparing to adopt ChatGPT, with plans to integrate the AI into both its desktop and mobile web browsers.

Opera is a popular niche browser, providing a plethora of features not found in its bigger rivals. The company has announced plans to include ChatGPT in its desktop and mobile offerings, and will use it to provide webpage summaries in the browser’s sidebar.

“In more than 25 years of our company’s history, we have always been at the forefront of browser innovation. Whether inventing browser tabs or providing our users with built-in access to generative AI tools, we always push the limits of what’s possible on the web,” said Song Lin, Co-CEO of Opera. “Following the mass interest in generative AI tools, we believe it’s now time for browsers to step up and become the gateway to an AI-powered web”.

“We see the rise of Generative Intelligence as the beginning of a new future in which consumer app developers like Opera will be able to build experiences on top of AI-based platforms. We are excited to see the rapid roll-out of developer programs for solutions such as Google Bard, for example, and are starting to build and roll out new experiences in web browsing that not very long ago seemed impossible to achieve,” added Per Wetterdal, Head of Strategic Partnerships and AI ecosystem.

The inclusion of ChatGPT makes a lot of sense for Opera and fits in well with its approach to web browser design.