openSUSE Looks for a Leap Replacement, Mulls ‘Slowroll’ Distro

openSUSE is trying to chart a path forward in creating a Leap replacement, with a slow-rolling release being one of the most promising options.

Leap is the point-release version of the openSUSE Linux distro, similar to Ubuntu LTS or Debian, and compatible with SUSE Linux Enterprise. Major new versions arrive every couple of years, with smaller releases in between. In contrast, Tumbleweed is the rolling release version, with updates and new features arriving as they’re available.

openSUSE devs have made clear that Leap’s days are numbered, at least in its current form, and have been looking for a viable replacement option. Richard Brown, SUSE Distributions Architect, proposed two different options based on polling of the community:

“Linarite” – a regular old fashioned release desktop distribution, likely with a narrower package selection than we’re used to with Leap unless we find significantly more contributors to be able to support everything “Slowroll” – a derivative of Tumbleweed, built automatically as much as possible, using automation and metrics to copy packages from Tumbleweed only after certain conditions (max age, X weeks without change, etc). Basically an attempt to provide something less scary than full speed Tumbleweed.

Slowroll appears to have more support from the community and would represent an interesting option in the world of Linux distros. Generally speaking, most distros fall into one of two camps: a point-release distro that updates every 6-24 months or a rolling release that updates continuously.

Each model has its advantages, with point-release distros often being more stable and reliable, although at the cost of not having the most up-to-date packages and apps. In contrast, rolling releases have the latest and greatest of everything but can be a bit buggier.

Slowroll may help bridge that divide, providing apps and packages that are up-to-date while rolling at a slower pace than Tumbleweed (already a very reliable rolling release), thanks to extra testing and vetting.

Hopefully, Slowroll gains the support it needs to be take off.