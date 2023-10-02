OpenCore Tool Brings macOS Sonoma to 83 Unsupported Macs

Apple is well-known for ending support for older Macs in its latest macOS updates, but OpenCore is giving at least 83 models a new lease on life.

The developers announced the OpenCore 1.0 release on GitHub, paving the way for users to install macOS Sonoma on Macs that would otherwise be left out in the cold.

With the release of OpenCore Legacy Patcher 1.0.0, we’re proud to announce macOS Sonoma support! And with it, 83 unsupported Mac models will be able to run Apple’s latest OS! With it, we’ve finally made the jump to 1.0.0! Going forward, we’ll be following the semantic versioning system to help streamline releases. With macOS Sonoma, we spent many months working tirelessly to get these old machines running. And because of the sheer number of different hardware we support and the challenges of working on a closed-source operating system, not all features are currently available.

Users interested in OpenCore can learn more here.