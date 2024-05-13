Advertise with Us
OpenAI to Announce New Features Today, But Not GPT-5 or Search Engine
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, May 13, 2024

    • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman threw cold water on rumors and hopes that the AI firm would unveil a search engine or the next version of ChatGPT Monday.

    OpenAI tweeted that it is livestreaming an event Monday at 10AM PT to show off some new ChatGPT-related features.

    Unfortunately, just minutes later, Altman posted a message that tempered expectation and no doubt disappointed many.

    OpenAI is rumored to be working on a search engine that could challenge Google and upend the search market. If the rumors are true, a ChatGPT-powered search engine could be the single biggest change to the market since Google redefined internet search decades ago.

    As one user pointed out in a response post to Altman, Google’s stock seemed to respond positively to the news that OpenAI was not revealing a search engine just yet.

    In a recent interview, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt acknowledged the changing landscape, especially as it relates to Google and AI. Schmidt emphasized that Google is not just about traditional search, but is focused on organizing the world’s data.

    “Google is not about blue links; it’s about organizing the world’s information,” Schmidt said. “What better tool than AI to do that better?”

    The statement is one of the clearest yet from someone close to Google that the company knows its golden goose may be on its last leg and the company needs to adapt if it wants to continue to thrive.

    Fortunately for the company, it appears OpenAI isn’t quite ready to challenge its core business…yet.

