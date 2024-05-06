OpenAI Partners With Stack Overflow to Help ChatGPT Become More Technically Proficient

OpenAI and Stack Overflow have announced a partnership to use the latter’s data to help train ChatGPT so it can be more technically proficient and serve developers better.

ChatGPT and other AI models are gaining in popularity among developers but can be prone to errors. OpenAI hopes that using Stack Overflow’s developer-driven data will help improve its models, giving developers a powerful tool to better find solutions to their problems.

The two companies emphasize that the data provided to OpenAI users and customers will be accurate and vetted.

OpenAI will utilize Stack Overflow’s OverflowAPI product and collaborate with Stack Overflow to improve model performance for developers who use their products. This integration will help OpenAI improve its AI models using enhanced content and feedback from the Stack Overflow community and provide attribution to the Stack Overflow community within ChatGPT to foster deeper engagement with content.

Stack Overflow will utilize OpenAI models as part of their development of OverflowAI and work with OpenAI to leverage insights from internal testing to maximize the performance of OpenAI models. OpenAI’s partnership with Stack Overflow will help further drive its mission to empower the world to develop technology through collective knowledge, as Stack Overflow will be able to create better products that benefit the Stack Exchange community’s health, growth, and engagement.

“Learning from as many languages, cultures, subjects, and industries as possible ensures that our models can serve everyone. The developer community is particularly important to both of us. Our deep partnership with Stack Overflow will help us enhance the user and developer experience on both our platforms,” said Brad Lightcap, COO at OpenAI.

“Stack Overflow is the world’s largest developer community, with more than 59 million questions and answers. Through this industry-leading partnership with OpenAI, we strive to redefine the developer experience, fostering efficiency and collaboration through the power of community, best-in-class data, and AI experiences,” said Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow. “Our goal with OverflowAPI, and our work to advance the era of socially responsible AI, is to set new standards with vetted, trusted, and accurate data that will be the foundation on which technology solutions are built and delivered to our user.”

The partnership will begin yielding results in the first half of 2024.