OpenAI Loses Another Researcher Who Raises More Concerns About Company

OpenAI has lost policy researcher Gretchen Kreuger, who indicated she shared similar concerns about the company as other recently departed execs.

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and safety team co-lead, as well as Jan Leike, the other safety team co-lead, recently left the company. While Sutskever was relatively quiet as to the reason, Leike did not hold back expressing his concerns about the direction the company is going, saying it is no longer putting safety first. Leike went on to say that “safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products.”

Kreuger took to X to announce her resignation, saying she actually left the company ” a few hours before hearing the news” about Sutskever and Leike. She wasted no time in saying: “I share their concerns. I also have additional and overlapping concerns.”

Kreuger went to on to voice her concerns that more needed to be done to improve the decision-making and— transparency that goes into AI development.

We need to do more to improve foundational things like decision-making processes; accountability; transparency; documentation; policy enforcement; the care with which we use our own technology; and mitigations for impacts on inequality, rights, and the environment. — Gretchen Kreuger (@GretchenMarina) | May 22, 2024

Once the darling of the tech industry, OpenAI has increasingly caused concern among fans and critics alike, with ongoing accusations that the company—and CEO Sam Altman in particular—are not doing enough to ensure the safe development of AI.

The growing number of executives and researchers leaving the company is not an encouraging sign.