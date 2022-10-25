Oculus Founder Says Meta’s Metaverse Is Like ‘Project Car’ That’s ‘Not Good’

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey is the latest to slam Meta’s metaverse, saying it’s “not good.”

Meta is investing billions to build out its vision of the metaverse, but the response has been tepid at best. Everyone from Mark Cuban to major Meta investors are not sold on the company’s vision or the amount of money it is taking to create it.

According to Business Insider, Luckey has likewise spoken critically of Meta’s efforts, saying they are largely driven by Mark Zuckerberg’s obsession with virtual reality.

“Mark Zuckerberg is the number one virtual reality fan in the world,” Luckey said. “He’s put in more money and time to it than anyone ever in history.”

Luckey went on to describe the metaverse as a “project car,” something an owner sinks untold money into in the hopes it will one day be valuable. In the interim, though, Luckey says the metaverse is not very good.

“It is terrible today, but it could be amazing in the future,” he said. “Zuckerberg will put the money in to do it. They’re in the best position of anyone to win in the long run.

“You hack at it and maybe no one else sees the value,” Luckey continued. “Will they stumble? Yeah sure. Will they waste money? Will they add things to their project car that they later hack off? Yes.”

With some already calling for Meta to cut back on its investment in the metaverse, only time will tell how patient the company’s investors are for what is increasingly looking like a financial black hole.