NVIDIA’s Supply Issues Will Last Throughout 2021

As part of its quarterly results, NVIDIA dropped bad news about the supply issues it has been facing with its GPUs.

The demand for NVIDIA’s GPUs has exceeded the company’s production ability for some time. The tech industry in general has been facing supply issues as a result of the pandemic and increased demand for personal computers and tablets.

NVIDIA has also been facing higher demand due to cryptocurrency mining, with its GPUs a popular option. The company has even taken measures to cripple cryptocurrency mining on its latest GPU, while releasing a semiconductor specifically for miners.

Unfortunately, it appears the company will continue to struggle with demand through the rest of the year, according to CFO Colette Kress.

“Overall demand remains very strong and continues to exceed supply while our channel inventories remain quite lean,” said Kress. “We expect demand to continue to exceed supply for much of this year. We believe we will have sufficient supply to support sequential growth beyond Q1.”