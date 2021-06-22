NVIDIA’s LaunchPad and Fleet Command Further ‘Democratizing AI’

NVIDIA has announced LaunchPad and Fleet Command, two programs designed to help companies deploy and manage AI applications.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as one of the most critical technologies of the future, yet it continues to be misunderstood and mismanaged. In fact, a recent report indicated a staggering 65% of companies did not understand how the AI they were using is utilized, or how it makes the decisions they rely on it for.

NVIDIA hopes to change that with LaunchPad and Fleet Command. Launch Pad is designed to give companies access to NVIDIA-powered software and resources to jump-start their AI development.

“Today’s enterprises are looking for a simple, comprehensive solution that provides instant access to the resources they need to build and deploy AI with ease,” said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA AI LaunchPad puts AI at the fingertips of enterprises everywhere with fully automated, hybrid-cloud infrastructure and software for every stage of the AI lifecycle.”

Fleet Command goes even further, making it easier to securely deploy, manage and scale a company’s AI.

“The ability to deploy and manage AI applications at the edge is one of the most complex problems facing businesses as they move toward an Internet of Things era, including smart factories, intelligent retail and smart cities,” said Das. “NVIDIA Fleet Command drives efficiency across a business, helping scale edge AI with unprecedented speed.”

NVIDIA is already a leader in the AI field, thanks to its powerful semiconductors. With LaunchPad and Fleet Command, the company is adding to that leadership by providing what companies need to effectively utilize AI.