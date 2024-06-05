Nvidia Market Cap Hits $3 Trillion, Passes Apple

Nvidia has achieved a major milestone, closing Wednesday with a market share in excess of $3 trillion and passing Apple as the second-most valuable company.

Nvidia has been on a tear in recent years, with its chips powering the world’s most advanced AI models. As a result, the company has grown far beyond its original roots and ambitions, and is now an absolute powerhouse in the tech industry.

According to CNBC, the company’s stock closed Wednesday at $1,224.40, putting it in the exclusive $3 trillion club for the first time ever. The company simultaneously passed Apple’s valuation, putting it behind only Microsoft.