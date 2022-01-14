Nvidia Bringing Fortnite Back to iOS and Android

Nvidia is doing what Epic can’t, bringing Fortnite back to iOS and Android via its GeForce NOW gaming platform.

Fortnite has been absent the Apple App Store and Google Play Store since Epic’s legal spat with both companies. Nvidia plans to change that, thanks to its GeForce NOW gaming platform. The company is bringing Fortnite back to both platforms, via Safari on iOS and the GeForce NOW app on Android.

Beginning today, GeForce NOW members can sign up for a chance to join the Fortnite limited-time closed beta for mobile devices. Not an existing member? No worries. Register for a GeForce NOW membership and sign up to become eligible for the closed beta once the experience starts rolling out next week. Upgrade to a Priority or RTX 3080 membership to receive priority access to gaming servers. A paid GeForce NOW membership is not required to participate.

The announcement is welcome news to Fortnite fans.