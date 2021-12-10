Novi on WhatsApp Brings Crypto Payments to Limited Number of Users

Some WhatsApp users are now able to send and receive crypto via Novi wallet integration.

Crypto currency is gaining widespread adoption, and many platforms snd services are working to implement crypto payments. WhatsApp competitor Signal added support for MobileCoin in April.

Thanks to Novi, WhatsApp is following suit, with a limited number of users able to send and receive payments using Novi wallet.

There's a new way to try the @Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on @WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message. 💸💬 pic.twitter.com/dGz3lejri7 — Stephane Kasriel (@skasriel) December 8, 2021

Novi head Stephane Kasriel assured users that Novi’s integration does not compromise WhatsApp’s privacy, including its end-to-end security.

Kasriel says the company will learn from its pilot program and expand to additional countries once it receives feedback.