Nokia Introduces Two New High-End Feature Phones

Nokia has introduced two high-end phones reminiscent of those that once put the company at the top of the cellphone market.

Nokia dominated the cellphone market before the introduction of Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Android. While iOS and Android smartphones currently dominate the market, there’s still demand for simpler phones, and Nokia continues to meet that demand.

The company’s latest offerings, the Nokia 130 and Nokia 150, offer a powerful option for individuals looking for a cheap phone that’s focused on being a phone.

Nokia’s description of the 150:

The feature phone that’s a cut above the rest. Nokia 150 boasts a modern, premium design while holding up against the knocks of everyday life. With a long-lasting battery and ergonomic shape, you can talk or text comfortably for hours. Capture moment with the rear camera, or kick back with some music.

Nokia’s description of the 130:

With its big battery and big speaker, Nokia 130 lasts long and plays loud. Go hands-free on calls or play the FM radio for the whole room, loud and clear, from dawn ‘til dusk. Durable and easy to use, Nokia 130 will stand by your side, day in and day out.

Both phones offer 30 days of standby time and 20 hours of talk time. Both phones run Nokia’s S30+ operating system, and both devices support up to a 32 GB MicroSD card.