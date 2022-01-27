No New Tesla Models In 2022

Tesla fans looking for a brand-new model in 2022 are in for a disappointment, with Elon Musk indicating there are no such plans.

Like many companies, Tesla has been struggling with supply chain issues, especially in its efforts to secure enough semiconductors for production. The company has reportedly resorted to buying chips in advance, and may even be looking at the possibility of acquiring its own semiconductor foundry.

According to TheStreet, CEO Elon Musk says the company has focused almost exclusively on continuing to increase its production, which would rule out the likelihood of new models in 2022.

“If we were to introduce new vehicles, our total vehicle output would decrease. This is a very important point that I think people do not understand. So last year, we spent a lot of engineering and management resources, solving supply-chain issues, rewriting code, changing our chips, reducing the number of chips we need,” Musk explained.

“If we actually introduce an additional product that would then require a bunch of attention and resources on that increased complexity of the additional product, resulting in fewer vehicles actually being delivered,” Musk continued.