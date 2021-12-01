Nissan Investing Billions in Electric Vehicles, Battery Tech

Nissan is investing more than $17 billion in an effort to improve battery designs and production costs.

Automakers are racing to transition to electric vehicles (EV). Many jurisdictions are passing strict legislation in an effort to help phase out gasoline-powered vehicles. Unfortunately, “range anxiety” is the largest impediment to wide-scale EV adoption, with consumers worried about how far they will be able to travel, whether they will be able to find a charging station and how long it will take to recharge.

Nissan hopes to address some of those issues with a massive investment in developing more powerful and affordable batteries, according to the Associated Press.

CEO Makoto Uchida, said the company is aiming for 50% “electrification” by 2030, with 15 new EV models available by then.