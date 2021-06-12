New York Senate Passes Right to Repair Bill

The New York Senate has become the first state to pass a Right to Repair bill, a big win for consumers.

As technology has become more advanced, it has also become harder and harder to repair. Things as simple as changing a battery in a smartphone are now expensive repairs that require sending the phone away or taking it to a service center.

In response, there has been a growing Right to Repair movement, with proponents wanting tech companies to make it easier for people to repair their own devices. According to iFixIt’s Kevin Purdy, a major milestone has been reached with the New York Senate’s decision.

“In passing this bill, the New York Senate proved they’re not afraid to stand up to powerful interests by fighting for the rights of all New Yorkers to fix, and truly own, their devices,” said Kerry Maeve Sheehan, U.S. policy lead for iFixit. “This is a major win for small repair businesses throughout the state, for the environment, for low income communities, and for everyone who just wants to be able to fix their stuff.”

The bill still needs to pass the Assembly before being signedk into law, but with a 51-12 passage in the Senate, the future is looking bright for Right to Repair…at least in New York.