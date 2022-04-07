Nevada and AWS Partner to Provide Cloud Training and Certification

The state of Nevada has partnered with Amazon to help provide training and certification programs to residents.

Cloud computing has become increasingly important, especially in the wake of the pandemic, with cloud computing experts in high demand. Nevada is looking to capitalize on that with training programs that will help some 2,500 residents get certified over the next three years, according to NBC affiliate KSNV.

“Nevada is leading the nation by having K-12, higher education institutions, and government workforce agencies working together to incorporate AWS education programs and cloud computing into their academic and workforce programs to help prepare students for cloud careers,” Governor Stephen F. Sisolak said in a statement.

The partnership is another win for AWS, the world’s leading cloud provider.