Netflix Improves Its Profile Transfer Tool to Work With Existing Accounts

Netflix has updated its Profile Transfer tool, adding the ability to transfer to an existing account rather than creating a new one.

Many Netflix users have old, defunct accounts that they stopped using in favor of piggybacking on a friend or family member’s account. In recent months, however, Netflix has declared war on password sharing in an effort to increase subscriptions.

To make it easier for people to set up their own subscriptions, the company released Profile Transfer so users could transfer their personalized content to a new account.

People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same. Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership.

Unfortunately, until recently, using Profile Transfer did require setting up a new account. As of July 11, however, the company will now work with existing accounts.

Updated July 11, 2023: Starting today, the profile transfer feature has been updated to allow transfers to an existing account (instead of requiring a new account).

While Netflix’s war on password sharing is still bad news for consumers, at least they now have the option of resurrecting that old account rather than creating a new one.