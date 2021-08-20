NASA Pausing SpaceX Contract While Waiting on Blue Origin’s Lawsuit

NASA is pausing its SpaceX lunar landing contract while it waits for the initial phase of the lawsuit Blue Origin has launched.

Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, made headlines and drew criticism when it filed a lawsuit against NASA for awarding SpaceX the sole contract for a new lunar landing system. Originally, NASA had wanted to award the contract to multiple companies, but settled on a single one due to budgetary constraints.

Blue Origin sued after its initial appeal to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) was found to be baseless. In spite of that, NASA has decided to voluntarily postpone the SpaceX contract until an initial ruling in the case, according to GeekWire. The voluntary pause will end November 1, which is two weeks after initial arguments are set to commence. NASA clearly seems to think that will be enough time to have an idea which way the case will go.

Jeff Bezos was roundly mocked for videos that surfaced of him criticizing companies that are quick to sue when they don’t win a government contract — quite the contradiction for a man with not one, but two companies that have sued the government when losing out on a contract.