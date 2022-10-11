More Than 40% of PCs Can’t Install Windows 11

The latest research shows that a whopping 43% of PCs still can’t install Windows 11, leaving many stuck on Windows 10.

Microsoft changed the install requirements for Windows 11, requiring a CPU with Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Many PCs, including fairly recent ones, do not have a TPM.

As a result, according to Lansweeper, many PCs are being left behind in the transition to Windows 11:

Specifically, only 57.26% of CPUs for workstations tested met the system requirements for upgrading to Windows 11, while 42.74% did not. And while the majority passed the RAM test (92.85%), about 65% of the workstation TPMs tested met the requirements, while over 15% failed and 20% was not TPM compatible or did not have it enabled.

Lansweeper does have some good news, although not quite as good as Microsoft would no doubt like:

Compared to 2021, there are some good signs for Microsoft. The percentage of devices that meet the CPU and TPM requirements have gone up by roughly 12%. The RAM requirement moved up every so slightly by 1.8%. If this growth continues, theoretically all devices should be Windows 11 compatible by 2026. Although this does fall short of the Windows 10 end-of-life on October 14, 2025.

Many businesses looking to upgrade beyond Windows 10, without investing in costly hardware, would do well to look at Linux. The free operating system has a well-earned reputation of breathing new life into old hardware, extending its useful life years beyond what it would have with Windows.

WPN has been running an introductory series on Linux, covering some of the most popular desktop environments, distributions, and best use cases for individuals and small businesses.