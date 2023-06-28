Minecraft’s Developers Will Stop Posting Official News to Reddit

Minecraft’s developers have announced they will no longer post official news to the platform in response to Reddit’s recent decisions.

Reddit has alienated much of its user base with a decision to charge third-party apps for API access. While few users object to the company charging a fair price, Reddit’s pricing is so exorbitant that it will force many of the most popular apps to shut down before July 1 when the change goes into effect.

To make matters worse, Reddit and CEO Steve Huffman have engaged in hostile behavior toward the creators of third-party apps, lying about them and trying to damage their reputation.

In response, despite having 7.4 million people in their subreddit, Minecraft’s developers have announced they will no longer use Reddit for official news and announcements, nor will they refer users to the platform for support or discussion.

The message was posted by sliced_lime, Minecraft Java Tech Lead:

As you have no doubt heard by now, Reddit management introduced changes recently that have led to rule and moderation changes across many subreddits. Because of these changes, we no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or refer our players to. We want to thank you for all the feedback and discussion you’ve participated in in past changelog threads. You are of course welcome to post unofficial update threads going forward, and if you want to reach the team with feedback about the game, please visit our feedback site at feedback.minecraft.net or contact us on one of our official social media channels.

The announcement is the latest indication that Reddit’s policies may cost the company far more dearly than Huffman is willing to admit and continues to cast doubt on the viability of a planned IPO.