Microsoft Unveils New Threat Intelligence Security Tools

Microsoft has unveiled new security tools, expanding the Microsoft Defender line of products with dedicated threat intelligence tools.

Microsoft has been working to improve security as cyber threats continue to rise. The company already has a suite of security tools, but one of the most important elements in cybersecurity is the ability to analyze an organization from the perspective of a potential attacker.

To that end, the company has unveiled Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence.

Security operations teams can uncover attacker infrastructure and accelerate investigation and remediation with more context, insights, and analysis than ever before. While threat intelligence is already built into the real-time detections of our platform and security products like the Microsoft Defender family and Microsoft Sentinel, this new offering provides direct access to real-time data from Microsoft’s unmatched security signals. Organizations can proactively hunt for threats more broadly in their environments, empower custom threat intelligence processes and investigations, and improve the performance of third-party security products.

The company has also unveiled Microsoft Defender External Attack Surface Management.

The new Defender External Attack Surface Management gives security teams the ability to discover unknown and unmanaged resources that are visible and accessible from the internet—essentially the same view an attacker has when selecting a target. Defender External Attack Surface Management helps customers discover unmanaged resources that could be potential entry points for an attacker.

While threat intelligence was already incorporated into the company’s other products, having dedicated tools will go a long way toward helping organizations better secure their infrastructure.