Microsoft Teams Is Adding Send to Voicemail Feature

Microsoft Teams is adding a new feature that will give users the option to send incoming calls to voicemail.

Microsoft revealed the news in a Microsoft 365 roadmap post:

Microsoft Teams: Redirect incoming call directly to voicemail from incoming call notification Allows users to easily redirect an incoming call to voicemail without having to accept or reject the call when receiving calls on a Teams certified phone device.

The announcement is welcome news for users looking to cut down on their workday interruptions.