Microsoft Reverses Course, Will Allow (Some) Crypto Ads on Microsoft Ads

Microsoft has made a major change in its stance toward crypto, allowing some crypto ads on its Microsoft Ads platform.

First spotted by Search Engine Land, Microsoft Ads will allow pre-approved crpyto ads, starting in the US only. The company hopes that the pre-approval process will help prevent scammers. The program will also allow “educational content,” provided it is offered by the primary party.

There are still some limitations, including:

No ads promoting crypto investments or training programs.

No ads for sites that incentivize users with free crypto, offers subscription services, or otherwise monetize their advice.

As Search Engine Land points out, this is a fairly reasonable compromise that should help protect Bing users, while at the same time providing legitimate crypto outlets a valuable advertising opportunity.