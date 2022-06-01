Microsoft Reverses Course, Will Allow (Some) Crypto Ads on Microsoft Ads

Microsoft has made a major change in its stance toward crypto, allowing some crypto ads on its Microsoft Ads platform.
First spotted by Search Engine Land, Microsoft Ads will allow pre-approved crpyto ads, starting in the US only. The company hopes that the pre-approval process will help prevent scammers. The program will also allow “educational content,” provided it is offered by the primary party.
There are still some limitations, including:
- No ads promoting crypto investments or training programs.
- No ads for sites that incentivize users with free crypto, offers subscription services, or otherwise monetize their advice.
As Search Engine Land points out, this is a fairly reasonable compromise that should help protect Bing users, while at the same time providing legitimate crypto outlets a valuable advertising opportunity.