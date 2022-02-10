Microsoft Reportedly In Talks to Buy Security Firm Mandiant

Microsoft is continuing its efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities, working on a deal to purchase Mandiant.

Like many Big Tech firms, Microsoft has joined US government efforts to improve the country’s cybersecurity and protect individuals and companies from attack. Nonetheless, the company has had its own troubles protecting its users and combating online threats.

To help improve its abilities, the company is looking to buy Mandiant, one of the leading cybersecurity firms with a nearly two decade track record in the industry. Sources familiar with the negotiations spoke to The Seattle Times, although neither company has confirmed anything.

Industry watchers are already praising the possibility as a good match.

“This would be a smart move for Microsoft,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Anurag Rana. “In the future, the cloud with most security features would win.”

If the deal does go through, it would mark the third time Mandiant has been acquired by another company. It was originally bought by FireEye in 2013, before it was sold to Symphony Technology Group in 2021.