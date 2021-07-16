Microsoft Releases Latest Windows 10 Feature Update

Despite unveiling Windows 11, Microsoft has just released an update to its predecessor, in the form of Windows 10 21H2.

Windows 11 is the next major version of the venerable operating system, including a number of major improvements and advancements. Windows 10 users don’t have to worry about being left behind, at least not yet, with the company releasing a new update.

Windows 10 21H2 features three main improvements:

Adds support for WPA3 H2E Wi-Fi security

Simplified passwordless deployment with Windows Hellow for Business

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW) now support GPU commute for intense workflows

“Given the continuation of increased PC engagement for remote and hybrid play, learning and work, we will deliver Windows 10, version 21H2 using servicing technology (like that used for the monthly update process),” writes John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery. “For consumer or commercial users with devices running version 2004 or later, the Windows 10, version 21H2 update will have a fast installation experience.”