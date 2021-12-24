Microsoft Pulls Out of CES 2022

Microsoft is the latest company to pull out of CES 2022 over concerns about the omicron COVID variant.

CES is one of the biggest electronic events and, like most large trade shows and events, has struggled to keep going during the pandemic. The shows organizers have vowed to go on with the 2022 event in January, but multiple high-profile companies have already bowed out over amid the omicron surge, including T-Mobile, Intel, Meta, Twitter, and Pinterest.

According to The Verge, Microsoft is the latest company to pull out.

“After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not to participate in-person at CES 2022,” said a company spokesperson.

While CES organizers want to press forward, if high-profile companies keep dropping out, there may not be a conference to save.