Microsoft Outlook Is Finally Getting A Feature Apple Mail Has Had for Years for Sending Large Files

Microsoft Outlook is finally getting the option to use OneDrive for sending large files that would otherwise be too big for email.

Many email service providers have limits on the size of attachments that can be sent. Apple Mail introduced a feature several years ago that automatically uploaded a file to iCloud and sent a download link when the file was too large to send directly.

At long last, it appears Microsoft Outlook will receive the same feature, according to the Microsoft 365 roadmap:

Outlook accounts when you try to attach a file to an email that has hit the maximum size limit, or when an attachment will push the email over that limit, you will be prompted to upload the file to OneDrive so that you can still easily share the document.

Rollout will begin in September 2023.