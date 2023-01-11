Microsoft Moving Teams Features Behind Teams Premium Subscription

Microsoft is making a major change to Teams, moving some features behind its Teams Premium subscription service.

Teams is the leading corporate messaging platform, eclipsing its main rival Slack by a wide margin. Microsoft has leveraged the popularity of its Microsoft 365 office suite and largely made Teams available for free.

According to a note to its partners, however, some of Teams features — including some if its more popular ones — will now require a Teams Premium subscription. The following features are impacted:

Live caption translation

Intelligent recording markers to identify when individual joined or left

Organization meeting branding and organization Together mode

Virtual appointment text reminders

Virtual appointment dashboard for scheduling features, queues, and analytics

Microsoft does offer a 30-day trial of Teams Premium to help organizations decide if the features are worth upgrading.