Microsoft Lays Off Employees to Make ‘Structural Adjustments’

Microsoft has announced a round of layoffs as the tech industry faces fresh uncertainty over the economy.

Microsoft closed its fiscal year on June 30, and traditionally makes adjustments to its headcount shortly after. The latest adjustments appear to include a small number of layoffs as the company realigns its focus going into the new year.

“Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly,” Microsoft said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. “We will continue to invest in our business and grow headcount overall in the year ahead.”

The layoffs impact less than 1% of the company’s overall workforce.