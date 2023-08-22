Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

ArtificialIntelligenceTrends

Microsoft Is Rolling Out AI-Powered Smart Find for Edge

Microsoft is rolling out AI-powered Smart Find for Microsoft Edge, making it easier for users to get the answers they're looking for....
Microsoft Is Rolling Out AI-Powered Smart Find for Edge
Written by Staff
Tuesday, August 22, 2023

    • Microsoft is rolling out AI-powered Smart Find for Microsoft Edge, making it easier for users to get the answers they’re looking for.

    Microsoft described the feature in its Microsoft 365 Roadmap:

    Searching for a word or phrase on a webpage has become easier with AI. Even if you misspell a word in your search query, we’ll suggest related matches and words making it effortless to find what you’re looking for. When you search, simply select the suggested link to quickly locate the desired word or phrase.

    The feature was first announced in October 2022, but the feature is now rolling out to all users.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers


    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |