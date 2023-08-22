Microsoft Is Rolling Out AI-Powered Smart Find for Edge

Microsoft is rolling out AI-powered Smart Find for Microsoft Edge, making it easier for users to get the answers they’re looking for.

Microsoft described the feature in its Microsoft 365 Roadmap:

Searching for a word or phrase on a webpage has become easier with AI. Even if you misspell a word in your search query, we’ll suggest related matches and words making it effortless to find what you’re looking for. When you search, simply select the suggested link to quickly locate the desired word or phrase.

The feature was first announced in October 2022, but the feature is now rolling out to all users.