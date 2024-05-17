Advertise with Us
Slack is riling users with its new terms, saying it will use "messages, content, and files" to train AI and users must send an email to opt out....
Slack Using Customer Data to Train AI, Requires Email to Opt Out
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, May 17, 2024

    • Slack is riling users with its new terms, saying it will use “messages, content, and files” to train AI and users must send an email to opt out.

    Like many companies, Slack is tapping into the vast amount of data at its disposal to train AI and ML models. The company, along with parent Salesforce, has been deploying AI across its services and products. As part of that initiative, the company has made clear that it plans to use customers’ data for training.

    Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are useful tools that we use in limited ways to enhance our product mission. To develop AI/ML models, our systems analyze Customer Data (e.g. messages, content, and files) submitted to Slack as well as Other Information (including usage information) as defined in our Privacy Policy and in your customer agreement.

    Interestingly, rather than provide an easy way to opt out within the app, or online, Slack is making it inconvenient as possible by requiring individuals and organizations to send an email to opt out.

    If you want to exclude your Customer Data from Slack global models, you can opt out. To opt out, please have your Org or Workspace Owners or Primary Owner contact our Customer Experience team at [email protected] with your Workspace/Org URL and the subject line “Slack Global model opt-out request.” We will process your request and respond once the opt out has been completed.

    Needless to say, the situation—and especially the opt out clause—is not going over well with users.

