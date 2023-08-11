Microsoft Is Making It Easier to Join a Teams Meeting On Mobile

Microsoft is improving the mobile Teams experience by making it easier to join a meeting.

In a Microsoft 365 Roadmap entry, Microsoft outlined a number of steps it is taking to make the mobile Teams experience simpler and easier:

We are improving the meeting join experience on mobile by 1) streamlining the meeting join process by reducing the number of steps it takes to join the meeting, particularly for users joining from externally of the organization, 2) users who join without signing in will now have the capability to preset and preview video / audio settings prior to joining the meeting, and 3) simplifying the join process for users with multiple accounts by improving the account switching user experience.

The new features will begin rolling out in October 2023.