Microsoft Is Killing Azure IoT Central

Microsoft surprised developers with news that it will kill of its Azure IoT Central, beginning in April 2024....
Written by Staff
Friday, February 16, 2024

    • Microsoft surprised developers with news that it will kill of its Azure IoT Central, beginning in April 2024.

    According to The Register, Microsoft says developers will no longer be able to develop new applications for Azure IoT Central as of April 1, with the service shutting down in 2027.

    “Starting on April 1, 2024, you won’t be able to create new application resources; however, all existing IoT Central applications will continue to function and be managed. Subscription is not allowed to create new applications. Please create a support ticket to request an exception,” the statement to customers, seen by The Register.

    The move comes as a surprise to many since Azure IoT Central is listed as one of the “key components” of the company’s Azure platform.

    It’s unclear why Microsoft is making such a dramatic change.

