Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

ApplicationDevelopmentNews

Microsoft Is Improving Microsoft Teams Together Mode

Microsoft has announced it is improving Microsoft Teams Together Mode, moving the feature under shared content....
Microsoft Is Improving Microsoft Teams Together Mode
Written by Staff
Wednesday, October 25, 2023

    • Microsoft has announced it is improving Microsoft Teams Together Mode, moving the feature under shared content.

    Teams Together Mode displays all users together, as if they were sitting in the same room. Unfortunately, the feature unnecessarily cluttered up the interface. According to a Microsoft 365 Roadmap entry, it appears the company is addressing the issue.

    With the new layout, Together mode will be displayed under the shared content. The users will be able to see the participants in Together mode and shared content simultaneously in a completely new way. Full Together mode experience is available including raised hands, reactions and name labels.

    The change should help streamline Teams’ interface and make it a bit easier to use.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |