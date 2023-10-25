Microsoft Is Improving Microsoft Teams Together Mode

Microsoft has announced it is improving Microsoft Teams Together Mode, moving the feature under shared content.

Teams Together Mode displays all users together, as if they were sitting in the same room. Unfortunately, the feature unnecessarily cluttered up the interface. According to a Microsoft 365 Roadmap entry, it appears the company is addressing the issue.

With the new layout, Together mode will be displayed under the shared content. The users will be able to see the participants in Together mode and shared content simultaneously in a completely new way. Full Together mode experience is available including raised hands, reactions and name labels.

The change should help streamline Teams’ interface and make it a bit easier to use.