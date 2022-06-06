Microsoft Hiring Slows, Major Team’s Headcount Cut

In yet another sign of an impending economic downturn, Microsoft has significantly cut hiring, impacting even high-profile teams.

Business leaders across industries are warning about the state of the economy. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has even called the coming downturn a “hurricane,” the strength of which is still unknown. Microsoft appears to be taking the warnings seriously, significantly cutting its hiring efforts.

According to Business Insider, the cuts are having a significant impact on Charlie Bell’s cybersecurity team. Bell was one of Microsoft’s most high-profile hires, poaching him from Amazon after a 23-year career there. While nothing was said about his role at the time, it was eventually revealed that Bell would lead a dedicated cybersecurity division.

“After constructive discussions with Amazon, Charlie Bell started his new role on Oct. 11, focused on advancing cybersecurity capabilities that will benefit the tech sector and the broader economy,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Bell’s team has now been cut to just 200 individuals, a far cry from the 4,000-strong organization Insider’s sources say was originally envisioned. Microsoft disputed that number, but did not clarify what the original number was. The company did say Bell’s team would likely grow to more than 1,000 in the coming fiscal year.

“As Microsoft gets ready for the new fiscal year, it is making sure the right resources are aligned to the right opportunity. Microsoft will continue to grow headcount in the year ahead and it will add additional focus to where those resources go,” the spokesperson said.