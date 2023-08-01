Microsoft Expands Self-Repair Program to Xbox Controllers

Microsoft is expanding its self-repair program, giving customers the option to purchase replacement parts for their Xbox controllers.

Microsoft has been increasingly embracing right-to-repair, expanding its self-repair options across its product lines. The latest expansion involves Xbox controllers, with the company offering replacement cases, buttons, and internal parts.

A number of tech companies have slowly begun offering self-repair kits and parts, but Microsoft has arguably been the most supportive of such efforts. The company has even begun supporting right-to-repair legislation, a step beyond many of its rivals.

Xbox customers can find more information here.