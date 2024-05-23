Advertise with Us
Microsoft Edge for Business Adds Screenshot Blocking

Microsoft is giving businesses another way to protect their IP, giving them the ability to block screenshots in Microsoft Edge for Business....
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, May 23, 2024

    Screenshots can pose a major security risk, as they can be used to capture all types of information, including in mediums that are designed to be self-destructing, such as disappearing messages. Microsoft is giving businesses the ability to combat the issue with screenshot prevention.

    Screenshot prevention: Data exfiltration in the browser is a major concern for organizations due to financial, reputational and operational impact. Edge for Business will support screenshot prevention policies set across Microsoft 365, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, Microsoft Intune Mobile Application Management and Microsoft Purview. Screenshot prevention policies will secure against data exfiltration in the browser by blocking the ability to take screenshots on pages labeled as sensitive or protected. Screenshot prevention will be generally available in the coming months.

    The new feature will be a welcome one for many businesses and help make Edge an appealing option in a corporate environment.

