Microsoft Disputes Claim That Hackers Stole 30 Million Customer Records

Microsoft is disputing claims by the “Anonymous Sudan” hacker group that it breached the company’s servers and stole data on 30 million customers.

Anonymous Sudan was the group behind the DDoS attacks that caused problems with Outlook, OneDrive, and other Microsoft services in June. According to BleepingComputer, the group claims it stole some 30 million customer records and is trying to sell the database for $50,000.

Microsoft is denying the group’s claims, saying there is no evidence any data was stolen.

“At this time, our analysis of the data shows that this is not a legitimate claim and an aggregation of data,” a company representative told the outlet.

“We have seen no evidence that our customer data has been accessed or compromised.”

Only time will tell if the claims are true or if Microsoft’s evaluation is accurate.