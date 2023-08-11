Microsoft Defender for Cloud Comes to Google Cloud

Microsoft is expanding its cloud security products, bringing Microsoft Defender for Cloud to rival Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Microsoft has been expanding its Microsoft Defender for Cloud to offer multicloud security. The product already supports AWS, in addition to Microsoft’s own Azure, but now the company has announced support for GCP.

Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management, made the announcement in a company blog post:

Today, we’re thrilled to announce new advanced multicloud posture management capabilities for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in Microsoft Defender for Cloud to help customers proactively prevent breaches across multicloud and hybrid environments. Microsoft is recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms.3 Microsoft Defender for Cloud became the first cloud provider to offer multicloud workload protection for cloud infrastructure, applications, and data across the full lifecycle for all three public clouds.4 Since then, we’ve rapidly expanded our CNAPP capabilities to provide advanced posture management with Microsoft Defender Cloud Security Posture Management (Defender CSPM), DevSecOps security with integrations into GitHub Advanced Security, and continued investments in our cloud workload protection (CWP) solutions across servers, containers, APIs, storage, and databases. On August 15, 2023, Defender CSPM will extend its advanced agentless scanning, data-aware security posture, cloud security graph, and attack path analysis capabilities to GCP, providing a single contextual view of cloud risks across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, GCP, and hybrid environments.

The move will likely make Microsoft Defender for Cloud the leading multicloud security option.