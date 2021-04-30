Microsoft Deepening its Commitment to Python

Microsoft is deepening its support for the Python programming language and its ecosystem, making a significant investment.

Python is one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Its extensible nature makes it a powerful language that is widely used across industry and academia. The language is also thepreferred language for machine learning applications, increasing its popularity even more.

Microsoft has invested $150,000 in the Python Software Foundation, boosting support that goes back to 2006. The company’s increased commitment make it a Visionary Sponsor. In addition, Python’s creator has joined Microsoft as a Distinguished Engineer.

Microsoft has been a long-time supporter of the Python Software Foundation, starting in 2006. Today, Microsoft employs several core developers working part-time on CPython and the Python Steering Council, making significant contributions as PEP authors. We are also excited that Guido van Rossum has recently joined Microsoft as a Distinguished Engineer and is exploring performance improvements to CPython.