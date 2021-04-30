Microsoft Deepening its Commitment to Python

Microsoft is deepening its support for the Python programming language and its ecosystem, making a significant investment.
Python is one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Its extensible nature makes it a powerful language that is widely used across industry and academia. The language is also thepreferred language for machine learning applications, increasing its popularity even more.
Microsoft has invested $150,000 in the Python Software Foundation, boosting support that goes back to 2006. The company’s increased commitment make it a Visionary Sponsor. In addition, Python’s creator has joined Microsoft as a Distinguished Engineer.
Microsoft has been a long-time supporter of the Python Software Foundation, starting in 2006. Today, Microsoft employs several core developers working part-time on CPython and the Python Steering Council, making significant contributions as PEP authors. We are also excited that Guido van Rossum has recently joined Microsoft as a Distinguished Engineer and is exploring performance improvements to CPython.
Aside from helping advance the Python tooling and ecosystem, Microsoft has shown strong involvement with the Python community and has been a long-time sponsor of PyCon US, including four years at the top tier Keystone level. Microsoft’s support for the community extends to sponsorships of regional and international Python events including in emerging regions.