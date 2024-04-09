Microsoft CVP Kareem Choudhry Reportedly Leaving

Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft CVP of Xbox Emerging Technologies, is reportedly leaving the company after 26 years with the Redmond giant.

First reported by Windows Central, Choudhry’s last day was Friday, April 5. The outlet describes Choudhry’s departure as “amicable and coincidental.”

Choudhry was well-known for his contributions to the Xbox, and is reportedly well-loved within the company. The exec has a long-standing reputation of prioritizing customers and developers.

Choudhry’s departure will likely be felt throughout the Xbox division, as well as the company at large. There is no indication at this time of the exec’s future plans. Interestingly, as of the time of writing, Choudhry’s LinkedIn profile still lists him working for Microsoft.