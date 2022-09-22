Microsoft CEO ‘Very, Very Confident’ Activision Deal Will Go Through

Despite increasing regulatory scrutiny, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is “very, very confident” its Activision purchase will be approved.

Microsoft announced a deal in January to purchase Activision Blizzard for a whopping $68.7 billion, making it the biggest tech acquisition in history. The deal has come under intense scrutiny in both the US and the UK.

In spite of the potential challenges, Nadella believes Microsoft will ultimately close the deal.

“Of course, any acquisition of this size will go through scrutiny, but we feel very, very confident that we’ll come out,” he said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Nadella is also confident Microsoft will be able to weather the current economic challenges, as well as help its customers to do the same. Nadella believes the company’s software is the key to achieving that.

“The constraints are real—inflation is definitely all around us,” he said. “I always go back to the point that in an uncertain time, in an inflationary time, software is the deflationary force.”