Microsoft Bing and Copilot Are Down

Microsoft's Bing search engine is down, with users also reporting Copilot is also experiencing an outage....
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, May 23, 2024

    Users trying to reach Microsoft’s Bing search engine are receiving a message saying the site is not available right now.

    It’s not, it’s us.

    Bing isn’t available right now, but everything should be back to normal very soon.

    According to some users on X, the outage appears to be affecting Copilot as well.

    At the time of writing, there is no word from Microsoft as to the cause or when the issue will be resolved.

