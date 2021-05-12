Microsoft Acknowledges Outlook Outage

Microsoft has acknowledged an outage impacting Outlook, for both desktop and Microsoft 365, with a fix in the works.

Users started reporting issues with text disappearing while typing an email. Microsoft has acknowledged the issue on its status page, saying a fix should be rolled out progressively over the next several hours.

We’ve identified the underlying cause of impact and are applying a fix. This fix will reach all affected users incrementally over the course of the next four-to-five hours. Once users receive the fix, they will need to restart their email client to apply the fix. In some circumstances, users may need to restart their client a second time for the changes to take effect. We expect to complete this process and restore service for all affected users by May 12, 2021, at 3:00 AM UTC.

As of the time of writing, Downdetector.com was already showing the mitigation efforts were starting to pay off, with a decline in the reported number of issues.