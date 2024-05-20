Metro Flex Gives New and Existing Customers the Same Wireless Deals

Metro by T-Mobile is addressing one of the biggest pain points of prepaid wireless service, giving existing customers the same deals normally reserved for new ones.

It’s a common practice within the wireless industry to give new customers incentives to switch. Often, however, existing customers are left in the cold, unable to benefit from those deals despite their loyalty to the brand.

Metro is looking to change that with its new Metro Flex plan.

“Think about this, if two people walk into a prepaid store and one is brand new and the other is a five-year customer, only one of them gets the best deal on a new smartphone … and it’s not the longtime customer! Talk about some major yada yada,” said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. “Prepaid customers have been taken for granted for far too long, so we’re taking a stand today with Metro Flex. Now, customers get a free phone when they join and the same great phone deals as new customers when they stay — and it’s all because Metro is the only prepaid provider that values your business.”

Under the new plan, customers can switch to Metro and receive a free 5G phone. Existing customers can trade in their phone every 1, 2, or 3 years and take advantage of the same Metro Flex deals available to new customers.