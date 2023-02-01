Meta’s Dual-Camera Smartwatch May Not Be Dead After All

Rumors of the demise of Meta’s dual-camera smartwatch may be greatly exaggerated, with a new leak suggesting the project is very much alive.

Reports surfaced that Meta (then Facebook) had been working on their own version of a smartwatch for roughly two years. The watch had two cameras, with one of them being pressed against the wrist, which could be used once the watch was taken off. In mid-2022, however, new reports indicated that Meta had abandoned the project.

Leaker Kuba Wojciechowski says the project is very much alive, and has been contacted by an anonymous source that provided details and pictures.

I have recently been contacted by an anonymous source that has provided me with new information as well as a few photos of a new iteration of the watch. pic.twitter.com/6BeAH9qIky — Kuba Wojciechowski 🩷 (@Za_Raczke) January 31, 2023

While many will no doubt love the idea of a smartwatch and camera that’s tightly integrated with their Facebook and Instagram accounts, many others will see this as a nightmare scenario. Given Meta’s long history of privacy abuses, it’s hard to image the potential for even more abuses with a device like this.