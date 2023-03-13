Meta May Build a Twitter Alternative

Meta may be looking to build a Twitter alternative, taking advantage of the turmoil surrounding the company since Elon Musk’s takeover.

Meta and Twitter are two of the biggest and oldest social media platforms. Twitter was recently purchased by Musk and has been in a near-constant state of turmoil since. Meta evidently sees an opportunity to capitalize on Twitter’s troubles and offer an alternative.

“We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates,” the company told BBC News.

“We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.”

Only time will tell if Meta launches a Twitter rival. If it does, however, it would be well-poised to significant traction.